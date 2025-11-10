CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

CocaCola (NYSE:KOFree Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. 7,316,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,404. The stock has a market cap of $300.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,037,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

