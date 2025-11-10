CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.92. 7,316,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,404. The stock has a market cap of $300.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,037,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 114,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.