Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $925.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $925.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 target price (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.71.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $841.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $758.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.41. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $851.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

