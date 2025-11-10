Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Leidos Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.38. 187,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,842. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day moving average is $169.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Leidos by 21.3% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Leidos by 40.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

