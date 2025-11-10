Susquehanna Cuts RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $10.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

RXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on RXO from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $22.00 target price on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.85.

NYSE RXO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. 837,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RXO has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $31.11.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in RXO by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

