Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SkyWater Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,023 call options on the company. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,984 call options.

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,058,424.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 327,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,922.80. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 8,355 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $88,395.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 532,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,400.92. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,364,601 shares of company stock worth $41,174,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 291.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,100. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 3.50.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 36.36%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.