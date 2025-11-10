ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.46. 815,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,079. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 44.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

