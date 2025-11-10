Gemlife Communities Group (ASX:GLF) Insider Purchases A$103,980.00 in Stock

Gemlife Communities Group (ASX:GLF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Fitzgibbon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.20 per share, with a total value of A$103,980.00.

Gemlife Communities Group Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemlife Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemlife Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.