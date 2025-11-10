Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 881 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

