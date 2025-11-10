Hughes Financial Services LLC Sells 580 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hughes Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hughes Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after buying an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,644,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,763,000 after buying an additional 2,592,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $668.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

