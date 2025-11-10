Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. Mitsubishi Estate updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.090-1.090 EPS.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance
Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 10,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,446. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.20.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
