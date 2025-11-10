Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 12.09%. Mitsubishi Estate updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.090-1.090 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 10,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,446. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

