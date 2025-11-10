Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SLM (SLM)

SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2025 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/25/2025 – SLM was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2025 – SLM had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – SLM was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – SLM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – SLM had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

10/6/2025 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – SLM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – SLM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

