Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $4.98 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,904 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $102.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

