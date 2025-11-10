DevvStream (DEVS) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DevvStream to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DevvStream N/A N/A -140.26% DevvStream Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DevvStream and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DevvStream 1 0 0 0 1.00 DevvStream Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 54.27%. Given DevvStream’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DevvStream has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares DevvStream and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DevvStream $30,000.00 -$12.07 million -0.65 DevvStream Competitors $40.24 million -$18.54 million 93.10

DevvStream’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DevvStream. DevvStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

DevvStream has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DevvStream’s rivals have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of DevvStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DevvStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DevvStream rivals beat DevvStream on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

DevvStream Company Profile

DevvStream Holdings Inc. is a carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions. DevvStream Holdings Inc., formerly known as Focus Impact Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

