Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $449.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.