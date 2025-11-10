Analyzing Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maplebear has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -3.37% -3.20% -2.35% Maplebear 13.76% 15.69% 11.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 2 1 11 0 2.64 Maplebear 1 12 13 2 2.57

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global-e Online and Maplebear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Global-e Online currently has a consensus target price of $48.08, suggesting a potential upside of 30.34%. Maplebear has a consensus target price of $52.12, suggesting a potential upside of 42.16%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than Global-e Online.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and Maplebear”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $752.76 million 8.32 -$75.55 million ($0.17) -217.00 Maplebear $3.38 billion 2.86 $457.00 million $1.73 21.19

Maplebear has higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maplebear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maplebear beats Global-e Online on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

