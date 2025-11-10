Paladin Energy (PALAF) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Paladin Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Paladin Energy Competitors -1,016.65% -12.35% -4.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paladin Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Paladin Energy Competitors 738 1831 3510 170 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Paladin Energy’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paladin Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Paladin Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $177.68 million -$44.64 million -53.00 Paladin Energy Competitors $10.20 billion $448.48 million -18.66

Paladin Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy. Paladin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paladin Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paladin Energy has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paladin Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paladin Energy rivals beat Paladin Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

