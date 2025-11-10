Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $923.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $799.97 and its 200-day moving average is $775.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $955.46. The firm has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $983.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

