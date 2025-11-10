Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $9.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $8.61. 3,663,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,858. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.75 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 19,693.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 205.0% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

