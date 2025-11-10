Stephens Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $49.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Papa John’s International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

PZZA traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,998,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 164.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 27.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

