Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares set a $153.00 price target on Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.10.

IRON traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,161. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.29). On average, analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $6,223,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 385,549 shares in the company, valued at $34,279,161.59. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,046 shares of company stock worth $16,463,375. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,688,000 after buying an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at $12,038,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

