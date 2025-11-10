Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PVLA. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Palvella Therapeutics from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PVLA traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.07. 57,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,710. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $885.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of -0.05.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

