Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of HWM stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.31. 491,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,740,000 after buying an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,686,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after purchasing an additional 719,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,157,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.