Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 7,472,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,817. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.45. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 179,180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 108.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.