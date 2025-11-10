S&CO Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

