Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

LGND traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $204.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $211.91.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,254.09. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $89,220.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,537.40. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,894. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

