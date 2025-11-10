Insider Buying: J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Insider Buys 2,889 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 per share, with a total value of £9,938.16.
J Sainsbury Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of LON:SBRY traded down GBX 0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 348.40. 8,524,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,331,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. J Sainsbury plc has a 12-month low of GBX 223.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 360.40. The firm has a market cap of £7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.
J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 EPS for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.
Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.
