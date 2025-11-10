Insider Buying: Thorney Technologies (ASX:TEK) Insider Purchases 751,555 Shares of Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Waislitz bought 751,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$97,702.15.

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Alexander Waislitz bought 989,553 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$129,631.44.

On Friday, October 17th, Alexander Waislitz bought 163,530 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$22,894.20.

On Thursday, October 16th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 736,470 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$103,105.80.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 788,184 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$102,463.92.

On Thursday, September 25th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 443,233 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$60,279.69.

On Thursday, September 18th, Alexander Waislitz bought 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$33,750.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexander Waislitz bought 355,069 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$47,934.32.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 150,431 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$20,308.19.

On Friday, August 29th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 652,843 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$90,092.33.

On Thursday, August 21st, Alexander Waislitz bought 179,785 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of A$23,911.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

