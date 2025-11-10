Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSE:ECF) Major Shareholder Acquires $410,232.60 in Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $410,232.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,680,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,419,533. The trade was a 2.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,604 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $142,497.12.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,031 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $85,851.39.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.30. 8,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,870. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $427,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

