Mad Paws (ASX:MPA) Insider Acquires A$180,291.02 in Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Free Report) insider Jan Pacas bought 1,287,793 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$180,291.02.

Mad Paws Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Mad Paws alerts:

About Mad Paws

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates pet care services online marketplace in Australia. It operates through two segments: Marketplace, and Ecommerce and Subscription. The company's marketplace marches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.