Mad Paws (ASX:MPA) Insider Acquires A$180,291.02 in Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Free Report) insider Jan Pacas bought 1,287,793 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of A$180,291.02.
Mad Paws Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.31.
About Mad Paws
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mad Paws
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Defensive Consumer Plays to Watch If Markets Keep Slipping
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.