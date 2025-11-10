Bannerman Energy (ASX:BMN) Insider Purchases A$6,262,936.47 in Stock

Bannerman Energy Ltd (ASX:BMN – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Munro purchased 1,825,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,262,936.47.

Brandon Munro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Brandon Munro sold 1,457,590 shares of Bannerman Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.60, for a total value of A$5,245,866.41.

Bannerman Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.04 and a quick ratio of 31.48.

About Bannerman Energy

Uranium Exploration & Development

