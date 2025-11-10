Insider Buying: Terra Metals (ASX:TM1) Insider Buys 178,570 Shares of Stock

Terra Metals Limited (ASX:TM1 – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Line bought 178,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$24,999.80.

Thomas Line also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terra Metals alerts:

On Thursday, October 16th, Thomas Line bought 7,940,486 shares of Terra Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,310,180.19.

Terra Metals Stock Performance

About Terra Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Terra Metals Limited engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Australia. The company explores in gold, copper, nickel, and platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Dante project located to the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as GCX Metals Limited and changed its name to Terra Metals Limited in April 2024.

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.