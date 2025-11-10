Insider Buying: Terra Metals (ASX:TM1) Insider Buys 178,570 Shares of Stock

Terra Metals Limited (ASX:TM1 – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Line bought 178,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 per share, with a total value of A$24,999.80.
Thomas Line also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 16th, Thomas Line bought 7,940,486 shares of Terra Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,310,180.19.
Terra Metals Stock Performance
About Terra Metals
