Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 90,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,628,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MA stock opened at $551.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $572.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $569.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

