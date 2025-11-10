Interfor (TSE:IFP) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.63 and last traded at C$7.63. Approximately 64,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 254,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Interfor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Interfor from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.80.

Get Interfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IFP

Interfor Stock Performance

About Interfor

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$496.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24.

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.