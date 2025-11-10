Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 13.5% – Still a Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 and last traded at GBX 402. Approximately 5,770,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,037,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 126.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £792.61 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. Analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

