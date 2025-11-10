MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.5050, with a volume of 1664089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,329,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,504 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,989,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after acquiring an additional 191,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MillerKnoll by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its position in MillerKnoll by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

