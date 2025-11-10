JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 248726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPLD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.