The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.96 and last traded at $84.5370, with a volume of 548306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.87.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

