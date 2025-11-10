Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $19.6850, with a volume of 1796481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $37.00 price target on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Vertex from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Vertex from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Vertex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.62 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,917,000 after buying an additional 689,143 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vertex by 231.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 2,490,097 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 15.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,398,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,632,000 after acquiring an additional 974,530 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

