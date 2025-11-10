Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $50.4250, with a volume of 756348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 290.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.