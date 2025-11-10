Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.89 and last traded at $111.9990, with a volume of 208997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Belite Bio from $80.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Belite Bio from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of -1.42.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

