Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $49.1350, with a volume of 596568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Miami International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Miami International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Murray Stahl bought 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,367.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,557,919 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,875.90. This represents a 0.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,618.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter valued at $17,684,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Miami International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,056,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Miami International during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

