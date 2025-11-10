Head-To-Head Review: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) versus Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 19.19% 22.60% 15.43% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 8 3 0 2.27 CLPS Incorporation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus target price of $177.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Jack Henry & Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jack Henry & Associates is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and CLPS Incorporation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $2.42 billion 4.83 $455.75 million $6.58 24.43 CLPS Incorporation $164.48 million 0.16 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats CLPS Incorporation on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information. The Payments segment includes secure payment processing tools and services including ATM, debit, and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, ACH origination and remote deposit capture processing, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment focuses on additional software, hosted processing platforms, and services including call center support, network security management, consulting, and monitoring. The Corporate and Other segment offers hardware and other products. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

