Foxx Development (FOXX) & The Competition Critical Review

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) is one of 47 public companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Foxx Development to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foxx Development and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Foxx Development $65.92 million -$9.02 million -1.89 Foxx Development Competitors $2.83 billion $80.45 million -4.45

Foxx Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Foxx Development. Foxx Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

60.4% of Foxx Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Foxx Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Foxx Development has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxx Development’s peers have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Foxx Development and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxx Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Foxx Development Competitors 191 994 1026 36 2.40

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Foxx Development’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foxx Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Foxx Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxx Development -13.69% N/A -25.71% Foxx Development Competitors -5.54% 0.68% 0.04%

Summary

Foxx Development peers beat Foxx Development on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Foxx Development

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. is a consumer electronics and integrated Internet-of-Things solution company catering to both retail and institutional clients. The company currently sells a diverse range of products including mobile phones, tablets and other consumer electronics devices principally in United State and is in the process of developing and distributing end-to-end communication terminals and IoT solutions. Foxx Development Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation, is based in Austin, TX.

