Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) versus AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Head to Head Survey

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graphic Packaging and AptarGroup”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphic Packaging $8.61 billion 0.54 $658.00 million $1.70 9.34 AptarGroup $3.66 billion 2.05 $374.54 million $6.25 18.28

Risk & Volatility

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than AptarGroup. Graphic Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AptarGroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Graphic Packaging has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AptarGroup has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging and AptarGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphic Packaging 1 9 1 0 2.00 AptarGroup 0 3 4 0 2.57

Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $22.63, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. AptarGroup has a consensus price target of $168.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.56%. Given AptarGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Graphic Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Graphic Packaging and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphic Packaging 6.18% 21.13% 5.74% AptarGroup 10.84% 15.39% 8.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AptarGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Graphic Packaging pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AptarGroup has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Graphic Packaging is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Graphic Packaging on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers unbleached, bleached, and recycled paperboard to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers. It also provides paperboard packaging products for consumer packaged goods companies; and cups, lids, and food containers for foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets, including healthcare and beauty. The company also designs, manufactures, and installs specialized packaging machines. The company sells its products through sales offices, as well as through broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments. It also provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. In addition, the company offers dispensing pumps, closures, elastomeric components, and aerosol valves to the digital health solutions. It primarily sells its products and services in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

