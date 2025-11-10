Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues Earnings Results

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Subaru Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FUJHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.78. 9,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,230. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Subaru alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Subaru

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.