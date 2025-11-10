Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues Earnings Results

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%.
Subaru Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of FUJHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.78. 9,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,230. Subaru has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
