Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.19 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

