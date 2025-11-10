Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $648.85 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $668.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $705.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

