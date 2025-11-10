Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Trading Up 0.9%

AXP stock opened at $368.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $370.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

