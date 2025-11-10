Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Scotiabank

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price target on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

