Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,410,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,172,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 7,994 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $349,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,580,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,150,053.16. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $143,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $650,769.35. The trade was a 18.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,478. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

